Windcat Offshore and Damen Shipyards develop future-proof hydrogen CSO

On the contract signing photo from left to right: Arnout Damen (CEO Damen Shipyards), Alexander Saverys (CEO CMB) and Ludovic Saverys (CFO CMB).

IJmuiden - Windcat, Europe’s market-leading offshore personnel transfer company is pleased to announce an order for the construction of a series of hydrogen-powered Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (“CSOVs”), with Damen Shipyards, a global provider of maritime solutions.

