Wilson Adopts Tilla Technologies to Optimise Crew Change Operations

[By: Tilla Technologies]

Tilla Technologies today announces that Wilson, one of Europe’s largest short sea shipping companies, will use its software to manage all crew changes across 101 vessels in its fleet. The rollout is planned for May 2025.

The decision was based on the successful use of Tilla Technologies’ solution at Stödig Ship Management, which handles crew for parts of Wilson’s fleet. The crew change platform delivered strong, consistent results: double-digit cost savings, increased productivity, and high user satisfaction. Based on this, Wilson opted to adopt Tilla Technologies.

Wilson operates one of the largest short sea fleets in Europe and plays a key role in the region’s industrial logistics. The company transports around 13 million tonnes of dry cargo annually and conducts over 10,000 port calls per year. Its fleet consists mainly of mini bulkers ranging from 1,500 to 8,500 DWT. With vessels calling at both major hubs and smaller ports across Europe, transparent, efficient, and flexible crew change management is essential to ensure smooth operations.

More transparency and less manual work for crewing teams

With Tilla Technologies, Wilson expects to significantly reduce crewing costs by optimizing travel planning and gaining clearer oversight of third-party service providers. The platform automates manual processes and gives crewing teams full visibility into schedules, bookings, and costs. Crew operators can save up to one hour per day, allowing them to focus on more critical tasks.

“We expect Tilla to simplify operations, reduce costs, and give our teams more time to focus on what really matters,” says Bjørn Thore Seljelid, Head of Crewing at Wilson. “The ability to plan and manage crew changes in one system, with real-time data and complete transparency, is a key step in our digitisation efforts.”

A scalable solution for one of Europe’s largest short sea fleets

“Wilson is a forward-thinking company with very high standards for efficiency and reliability,” says Niklas Weidmann, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Tilla Technologies. “They recognized early on that crewing decisions have a major impact on performance. We are looking forward to supporting their teams with automation, better data, and tools that simplify daily operations.”

Automating the full crew change process

Tilla’s software connects all relevant data sources – vessel schedules, crew databases, port agents, real-time flight data, and more – and automates the entire crew change workflow: from planning and booking to documentation, cost control, and invoicing. The platform integrates with existing crew management systems and works with over 15 travel agencies globally. Designed for scalability, it helps companies reduce manual work, improve transparency, and make better decisions over time.