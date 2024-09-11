Wilhelmsen Ships Service to Introduce World Class Solutions Under New Brand

[By: Wilhelmsen]

Founded in 1861, Wilhelmsen has become a uniquely comprehensive maritime network, with the ability to reach more than 2,200 ports globally. Wilhelmsen Ships Service, a subsidiary of the global maritime group, is pleased to announce the successful integration of Stromme and Navadan into its portfolio.

“Our customers face tough challenges in maintaining compliant and efficient operations. NavadanTM by Wilhelmsen illustrates our commitment to assist them in achieving the highest standards of compliance and safety, all while minimising downtime and operational cost. I know our dedicated technical experts, who are ready to tailor solutions to customer’s needs, will make a significant impact on their day-to-day operations. I can’t wait for our customers to try us!”, says Kjell André Engen, President for Wilhelmsen Ships Service.

The strategic acquisitions of Stromme, a leading provider of cargo hold cleaning solutions as well as Navadan, a dedicated team of tank and cargo hold cleaning specialists was fully in line with the strategy to expand, grow and further develop market presence within these segments. “NavadanTM by Wilhelmsen strengthens capabilities in the tank and cargo hold cleaning market, further enhancing the product and solution offerings.

The integration of Stromme and Navadan into Wilhelmsen Ships Service has resulted in a new expert advisory service in combination with a specialised product portfolio under the brand "NavadanTM by Wilhelmsen." This combined portfolio represents the best offerings from all three companies. Effective cleaning of tankers and bulk carriers requires fast and efficient removal of cargo residues. Our specialists can facilitate complex cleanings by providing guidance on procedures and quality products. For example, they advise on how to manage challenging transitions such as dirty petroleum products to clean petroleum products on very large crude carriers.

The new product portfolio is designed to deliver unparalleled benefits to customers, including:

A wide range of high-quality products: We offer a diverse selection of top-tier products tailored to customer specific requirements.

Leading technical expertise: Access to a team of industry experts with deep knowledge and experience in cargo hold and tank cleaning, helping customer with a solution that is best for them.

Global availability: Our extensive network covering over 2200 destinations ensures that Navadan products and services are available to our customers wherever they need them.

Fast response time 24/7: A team of local and global experts committed to providing timely solutions to meet customer needs around the clock.

Unmatched distribution and local blending: Going globally local, the aim is to excel in delivering of operational needs for customers through efficient distribution and local blending capabilities

Compliant and safe solutions: Navadan products and services adhere to the highest standards of compliance and safety.

You can find out more about Tank & Hold Cleaning visit: https://www.wilhelmsen.com/ships-service/tank-hold-cleaning.