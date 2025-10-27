Webb Institute Awards Honorary Doctorate to Dr. James S.C. Chao

[By: Webb Institute]

Webb Institute proudly awarded Dr. James S.C. Chao, Founder and Chairman of Foremost Group, an Honorary Doctor of Science degree in recognition of his visionary leadership in the global maritime industry and his profound commitment to education, philanthropy, and sustainability.

The ceremony was held on Webb’s Glen Cove campus before the Board of Trustees, students, and faculty. Dr. Chao delivered brief remarks reflecting on his extraordinary journey, from a young sea captain to one of the most respected figures in international shipping.

“The sea has been my lifelong classroom,” said Dr. Chao. “It taught me humility, perseverance, and service. To be recognized by Webb Institute - a college that shares these same values of integrity, learning, and dedication to the maritime profession - is a great honor. Education changed my life, and it remains a powerful force for good in the world.”

Dr. Chao founded Foremost Group in New York in 1964 after earning his MBA from St. John’s University. Under his leadership, the company became a global leader in dry bulk shipping, celebrated for its high ethical standards, innovation, and environmental stewardship. Decades before “green shipping” became a global priority, Foremost pioneered energy-efficient ship designs and sustainable technologies, making it one of the most eco-friendly fleets in the world.

A dedicated philanthropist, Dr. Chao and his late wife, Mrs. Ruth Mulan Chu Chao, have provided thousands of scholarships through their family foundations and supported educational institutions across the globe, including the Ruth Mulan Chu Chao Center at the Harvard Business School.

“We honor Dr. Chao and celebrate the enduring impact of the Chao family on the maritime world,” said Mark Martecchini, President of Webb Institute. “Dr. Chao’s leadership and vision continue to inspire generations of Webb students and the global maritime community. Dr. Chao and family exemplify the industry’s highest ideals: honor, resilience, and a deep commitment to the public good.”