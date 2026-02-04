Op-Ed: Seafarer Recruitment Should Never Be a Gamble

Recent reports concerning Chinese seafarers who traveled overseas for what they believed were legitimate job opportunities, only to lose contact with their families for weeks or months, have brought renewed attention to a deeply troubling recruitment pattern. In one widely shared case, a seafarer eventually returned home, but his family has since spoken about the severe psychological trauma he is now facing. More concerning still is that this appears not to be an isolated incident.

Families and volunteers have described multiple cases involving similar recruitment methods, including online job advertisements, intermediaries offering above average wages, last minute changes to travel routes and sudden instructions to transit through unfamiliar ports. In several instances, seafarers told relatives that they had boarded vessels and begun work, only for later checks to reveal no record of them ever joining a ship. Contact then ceased entirely.

What makes these cases particularly alarming is how closely they mirror the normal realities of seafaring life. Overseas travel, unfamiliar destinations and unexpected itinerary changes are routine in this industry, which makes deception harder to detect and far easier to exploit. When combined with economic pressure and the promise of higher pay, recruitment becomes a point of real vulnerability rather than a straightforward administrative step.

These incidents unfolded before any vessel was boarded, yet the consequences have been profound. Families were left searching for answers across borders, while those who have returned now face the long and difficult process of recovering from experiences that extend well beyond financial loss. This challenges the industry’s tendency to frame welfare almost exclusively around onboard conditions and operational safety, as though responsibility begins only once a contract is signed.

In response to such cases, industry statements often focus on clarifying that no formal employment existed or that no shipowner connection can be established. While accuracy matters, these responses do little to address the broader issue. For seafarers and their families, the absence of paperwork does not lessen the fear, uncertainty or lasting psychological impact. Responsibility cannot simply dissolve because a recruitment process never reached its final stage.

There is also a notable silence around mental health when it comes to recruitment-related harm. While progress has been made in recognizing the pressures faced at sea, far less attention is given to the emotional and psychological toll of deception, disappearance and prolonged uncertainty that can occur before employment even begins. These experiences can undermine trust in the industry and leave scars that are not easily visible.

If recruitment is the gateway to a maritime career, then it deserves the same level of scrutiny, accountability and duty of care as any other aspect of shipping operations. This includes clearer verification processes, greater oversight of intermediaries and stronger channels for seafarers to share information, compare experiences and raise concerns without fear of losing future opportunities.

Ultimately, this is not just a question of better systems or improved technology. It is a question of culture and collective responsibility. Protecting seafarers cannot start at the gangway. If the maritime industry is serious about welfare and trust, then recruitment should never be a gamble, and safeguarding people must begin long before they are asked to step onboard.

Josephine Le is founder of The Hood.