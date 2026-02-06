Dockworkers Disrupt Ports in Italy Protesting Alleged Arms Shipments



Port across Italy were reporting strikes and disruptions in their operations as unionized dockworkers staged a 24-hour strike to protest the alleged “militarization” of the ports. Reports indicate ships of Zim and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company were being targeted and forced to hold offshore or divert.

Unione Sindacale di Base (UBB) called for the 24-hour action. They allege the ports are being “militarized” as shipments of arms and military equipment move on ships using their ports. The protest focused on arms to Israel, an issue that repeatedly appeared during the war in Gaza. Activists during the war protested against the ships moving through the ports and sought to deny port calls. The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission is investigating incidents related to Maersk Line, Ltd.'s American-flagged ships denied port calls in Spain in 2024.

The union’s calls for a day of action appear to have been largely followed, impacting most of the large ports in Italy. They are claiming that sympathy actions were also seen in Spain at Bilbao and Pasaia, Turkey in Mersin and Antalya, and even in Tangier Med, Hamburg, Bremen, Marseille, and Barcelona.

Among the ships that were reported to be impacted were three Zim containerships, all scheduled for port calls in Italy. AIS signals appeared to show that the Zim Virginia was holding off the Livorno coast, with the union saying the ship had been unable to dock. They are alleging the ship is “loaded with weapons.”

Additionally, the Zim New Zealand was holding in Fos-sur-Mer in France. The union reports it had been scheduled to dock in Genoa. The Zim Australia was holding in the Koper anchorage in Slovenia, with the union reporting it had been scheduled to dock in Venice and then proceed to Ravenna.

Additionally, the MSC Eagle III is sailing in the Mediterranean with its AIS signal showing it is coming from Israel. The union reports it was due to sail into Ravenna and then go on to Venice. Its AIS signal currently shows it is going to the anchorage at Koper.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

According to the union’s reports, the container and RoRo terminals were blocked in Genoa, backing up road traffic as well as rail. Ships were reportedly not able to dock, and the strike had spread to La Spezia and Vado Gateway. They reported a 78 percent stoppage at La Spezia.

Similarly, in the east, in Trieste, the union said there was a broad impact on intermodal operations reaching Austria and Germany. They noted that those operations were already having to deal with delays due to adverse winter weather. The strike at Trieste, they said, was also impacting industrial traffic to Central Europe.

