Wärtsilä Systems Selected for EXMAR Vessels at Hyundai Mipo Dockyards

[By: Wärtsilä]

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions (WGS), part of technology group Wärtsilä, will deliver the fuel supply and cargo handling systems for two new gas carriers that will operate with ammonia fuel. The ships are being built at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyards (HMD) in Korea for ship owner EXMAR LPG, a joint venture between EXMAR, a multi-disciplinary maritime and offshore solutions provider and Seapeak, one of the largest independent owner-operators of liquefied natural gas vessels. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in Q2, 2024.

"Ammonia utilisation is vital in our pursuit of decarbonised operations," stated Carl-Antoine Saverys, CEO, EXMAR. "Achieving this requires fuel handling and supply systems tailored for ammonia, and Wärtsilä possesses the expertise and capabilities to provide these solutions. EXMAR, with over 40 years of experience in handling ammonia, has a proven track record in the safe and efficient transport of this fuel. This collaboration leverages EXMAR's extensive knowledge and Wärtsilä's advanced systems to pioneer ammonia as a marine fuel, contributing significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."

These are the last two vessels in a series of six newbuilds for EXMAR. With this latest contract, Wärtsilä will have supplied the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for all six vessels. These medium size gas carriers, MGCs, will be the first ever ocean-going vessels capable of operating with ammonia as fuel. Operating with ammonia has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional marine diesel fuel, as ammonia doesn’t produce CO2, sulphur or particulate emissions when combusted.

"This latest contract win is a significant achievement for our company and demonstrates our expertise in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry. It is also fully in line with Wärtsilä’s strategy for enabling decarbonised shipping operations and reinforces our strong partnership with both EXMAR and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard," commented Patrick Ha, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply includes the Cargo Handling Package and the Liquid Ammonia Fuel Supply System (AFSS) along with process engineering and dynamic simulation. The ASS is skid mounted with low- and high-pressure fuel pumps, controls for fuel pressure and temperature, and heat exchangers. Delivery to the yard is scheduled for 2025.