Wärtsilä Regasification Module Selected by Höegh Evi

[By: Wärtsilä]

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has been contracted to supply a regasification module for Höegh Evi, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure. The module will be installed onboard the LNG carrier Hoegh Gandria to convert the vessel to a high-capacity floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU). The order, booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2025, further strengthens Wärtsilä’s market leading position in LNG regasification systems.

When converted, the Hoegh Gandria will be deployed in the port of Sumed, Egypt. It will supply the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company with up to 1,000 mmscf/day of peak LNG regasification capacity, making it a critical part of Egypt’s diversified and flexible energy infrastructure.

“We are very familiar with Wärtsilä’s regasification solutions and appreciate their quality and reliability. This vessel will act as a floating import terminal and will play an important role in supporting Egypt’s diversified energy system. Given the critical nature of the project, we needed a partner with proven technology and a highly efficient solution. Wärtsilä fully met all our requirements," comments Øivin Iversen, Chief of Projects in Höegh Evi.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2026. The conversion of Hoegh Gandria will be completed in Q4 2026.

“Höegh Evi is a market leader in floating storage and regasification units and Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has been supplying them with regasification modules for some 20 years. This long-standing partnership not only underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector but also aligns with Wärtsilä's strategic goals of enhancing solutions for decarbonisation," says Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director Sales & Marketing, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.