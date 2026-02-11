Philippine Government Fires 14 Officials Over Deadly Ferry Disaster

An investigation into the deadly sinking of the ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 has determined that the vessel was overloaded on the casualty voyage, according to the Philippines' Department of Transportation. In a swift response, the Philippine government has fired the local chief of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), the head of the Zamboanga station of the Philippine Coast Guard, and 12 other officials.

In addition, at least three people - including Zamboanga MARINA director Jedini Nur Sibal - face administrative charges and possible criminal investigation, said Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

"Here you will see that the Department of Transportation, including MARINA and the PCG, if even our colleagues are responsible, I am going to act on it," he said at a press conference.

Vessel operator Aleson Shipping Lines is also likely to face charges, according to Lopez. The secretary has ordered MARINA to open an administrative case against the company and evaluate whether it should be allowed to keep its franchise to operate on the route. Surviving crewmembers of the vessel could also potentially face investigation.

Lopez said that the initial inquiry had revealed a range of issues with the ferry's operation. He alleged that the vessel had problems with its passenger capacity certification, drydocking and maintenance record and seaworthiness certification. In addition, he claimed, Trisha Kerstin 3 was overloaded with both passengers and cargo; the weigh bridge at the terminal was not used for vehicle weights for ro/ro cargo; and the passenger manifest was inaccurate.

The casualty numbers continue to change as the search at the wreck site continues. One additional body was recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 52. Separately, a check on the passenger manifest revealed that there were 23 fewer survivors than initially believed: the number has been revised downward from 316 to 293. In a statement, the PCG said that the changes reflected multiple issues with the vessel's manifest, including surviving passengers and crewmembers who were not listed on the official document.

27 additional people are currently listed as missing, including six recovered bodies that have yet to be identified. Accounting for overlap, this puts the total number of people believed to be aboard on the casualty voyage at 372.