Container Feeder Rescues Solo Sailor in Rough Weather off Bermuda

On Tuesday, the crew of a container feeder rescued a single-handed sailor from a disabled yacht off the coast of Bermuda, despite challenging surface conditions.

On Saturday, the rescue coordination center in Bermuda received word by email that the 52-foot sailing yacht Alcyon Blue was in distress. The vessel had suffered engine and generator failures in rough weather while on a voyage from Antigua to Bermuda. High winds had damaged the yacht's storm jib, and diesel fuel fumes were contaminating the interior of the yacht, leaving the single-handed sailor operating the vessel in a state of dizziness and nausea. He activated his EPIRB to summon help, and the message was passed to the Bermuda RCC.

Local media identified the sailor as Cypriot national Demetris Lappas, a former Olympic windsurfer. (Lappas' social media accounts identify him as the operator of the Alcyon Blue.) Lappas had a Garmin InReach device with him, which he was able to use to keep in touch with family members who relayed messages to the authorities.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

By Sunday, Alcyon Blue had drifted to a location about 100 nautical miles to the southeast of Bermuda. Prevailing winds were in the range of 30 knots from the west, and conditions were rough enough that Lappas asked for assistance in abandoning ship. The Bermuda RCC asked a nearby passenger vessel, the floating-library ship Logos Hope, to divert to assist. The small container feeder Bermuda Islander also responded to the call.

The Islander arrived first at about 0100 on Tuesday morning. Conditions on scene were rough, with seas of 20-plus feet, and the master deemed it prudent to stand by to await calmer seas and the arrival of the Logos Hope. After multiple attempts by both vessels, the Islander managed to come alongside the stricken yacht, and the crew brought Lappas safely aboard. After assessing his condition and determining him to be uninjured, the Islander's crew resumed their commercial voyage to New Jersey. Logos Hope has now arrived in Bermuda for a weeks-long call, performing her mission of selling books to the public.