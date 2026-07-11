Wärtsilä Propulsion Solutions Chosen for Grimaldi Group’s Newbuild Program

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply a range of propulsion solutions for nine newbuild ferry vessels under construction for Grimaldi Group fleets. The ships are being built at the China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group Weihai Shipyard Co.,Ltd as part of Grimaldi’s important fleet renewal programme which is centered around achieving decarbonised shipping operations. Four vessels for Grimaldi Lines, three for Finnlines and two for Minoan Lines. The orders for the engines, propulsion systems and scrubbers were booked by Wärtsilä in 2025. The order for the hybrid electric system for the Finnlines vessels was booked in Q1 2026.

All nine vessels will operate with Wärtsilä’s fuel-flexible, high-efficiency 46F engines. Designed to deliver strong performance today while keeping fuel options open as regulations and alternative-fuel availability evolve, the engines are capable of operating on sustainable fuels, such as methanol. This is key as fuel flexibility is emerging as a critical element in the shipping industry's efforts to meet the decarbonisation targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). As part of the scope of supply, Wärtsilä’s hybrid exhaust scrubber system will then ensure full operational flexibility and compliance with tightening regulations, whilst the transverse thrusters will support mooring operations.

In addition to the above scope, the Finnlines vessels will benefit from a comprehensive hybrid electric system designed to boost propulsion efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and support reliable and sustainable operations. Wärtsilä will also provide two gearboxes, two controllable pitch propellers (CPP) with shaft lines, and a Wärtsilä ProTouch remote propulsion control system. Together, this fully integrated power and propulsion system will enhance overall efficiency, deliver significant fuel savings, and contribute to lower emissions for the Finnlines vessels.

The project builds on early, close collaboration between Grimaldi Group and Wärtsilä from the earliest design phase to align operational, technical and lifecycle priorities.

“Ferry operators face demanding operational requirements, from availability and efficiency to emissions compliance across variable routes. Through close cooperation with Grimaldi Group, we’ve taken a truly integrated approach to meet these needs. We will deliver future-proof solutions through engines capable of running on different fuels, along with cohesive packages of innovative, low emission technologies, to support the operational performance of these vessels today while enabling flexibility for the future,” says Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine & Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation.

Finnlines RoPax ferries serve the Helsinki, Finland – Travemünde, Germany route. Minoan Lines is one of the dominant passenger ferry operators in Greece, while Grimaldi Lines provide maritime connections in Sardinia, Sicily, Spain, Greece and Tunisia. Wärtsilä will deliver the equipment for the nine ferries between 2026 and 2028. The project builds on Wärtsilä’s longstanding cooperation with Grimaldi Group companies, including Finnlines, Minoan Lines and Grimaldi Lines.