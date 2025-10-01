Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement will Provide Support to 14 LNG Carriers

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a ten-year Lifecycle Agreement with Hong Kong based OPearl LNG Ship Management covering a total of 14 LNG Carrier vessels. The agreement is designed to ensure the vessels’ maximum operational reliability by enabling flexible maintenance scheduling and optimising time between overhauls (TBO). The agreement was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2025.

Global LNG demand is rising, making prompt deliveries essential. Wärtsilä’s support agreement will help OPearl’s LNG Carrier vessels maintain strong operational reliability.

“We currently manage tight delivery schedules and require operations with minimal downtime and reduced maintenance interruptions. This long-term agreement with Wärtsilä is intended to support these operational requirements and assist us in reliably meeting our delivery commitments to our customers,” says General Manager, Captain. Nomura – OPearl LNG Ship Management. “We greatly value Wärtsilä’s commitment to innovation and their forward-thinking approach to maritime solutions, which plays a crucial role in enhancing both efficiency and sustainability across our fleet. Their cutting-edge technologies and expertise are instrumental in helping us navigate the evolving demands of our customers.”

The scope of the agreement includes Wärtsilä’s Dynamic Maintenance Planning solution, which will provide flexible maintenance scheduling and extended maintenance intervals, 24/7 remote operational support, as well as contract management. It also includes Expert Insight, Wärtsilä's unique predictive maintenance solution that uses real-time vessel data to detect potential issues and assist in optimising operation and maintenance. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, Expert Insight will enable OPearl LNG Ship Management to identify anomalies early and address emerging issues proactively, thereby reducing the risk of unexpected downtime and ensuring smoother, more reliable journeys. This AI implementation highlights and matches the "Creativity" part of OPearl LNG Ship Management’s 4C policy.

“The maritime industry has grown increasingly complex, requiring advanced technology, real-time data, and analytics to ensure efficient and competitive operations while also staying in line with decarbonisation objectives. Our Lifecycle Agreements are designed with all of these factors in mind and are invaluable to our clients' operations,” comments Andrea Morgante, Vice President of Performance Services – Wärtsilä Marine.

The 14 vessels covered by this agreement will be delivered between Q3 2025 and Q2 2027. Each ship will operate with two 6-cylinder and two 8-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines. They will also each feature four Wärtsilä Gas Valve Units (GVU). OPearl LNG Ship Management was established in December 2023 as a joint venture by China Merchant LNG, CNOOC and NYK to serve as the ship management arm for all three shareholders.