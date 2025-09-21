Wärtsilä & GigaMare Sign Deal to Boost Crew Skills In The Philippines

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a strategic training partnership agreement with GigaMare Inc., a leading provider of tailor-made training in maritime operations, repairs and maintenance. The agreement makes GigaMare an official Wärtsilä training partner with the right to deliver crew training on selected Wärtsilä engines in the Philippines.

The Philippines plays a significant role in the global maritime industry, home to a large percentage of the world's seafarers. By partnering with Wärtsilä’s Land and Sea Academy (WLSA), GigaMare can re-skill and up-skill crews in the latest marine engine technologies as shipping moves towards more efficient and sustainable operations.

“As the industry evolves, it is vital that seafaring crews are well equipped with the skills needed to operate vessels efficiently. They not only need the technical skills, but also the ability to lead, adapt, and succeed in today’s global maritime environment,” says Jari Ullakonoja, CEO & President, GigaMare.

WLSA will train and certify GigaMare instructors to deliver training that meet Wärtsilä’s quality standards. The programmes are designed to address practical, real-life challenges using the latest insights from Wärtsilä’s technical experts and field service engineers, while meeting Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) requirements and the International Safety Management (ISM) code.

“This new training partnership is a significant step towards establishing highly competent ship crews that are capable of operating and maintaining vessels efficiently, safely and cost-effectively. Most importantly, by bringing Wärtsilä-certified training directly to the Philippines, we ensure that seafarers and ship operators have convenient and timely access to the latest expertise, tailored to the realities of their local context, which makes upskilling more accessible and impactful than ever before,” comments Tomi Urho, Director, Training Services at Wärtsilä.

GigaMare Inc., established in 2013, has over a decade of experience. Under this new agreement, it can now sell Wärtsilä product training directly to local customers as an authorised Wärtsilä Training Partner.