Wärtsilä Signs Multiple Vessel Support Agreement with Nakilat

LNG carrier owned by Qatar-based Nakilat. ©Nakilat

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed Support Agreements for LNG carriers owned by Qatar-based Nakilat, owner of the world’s largest LNG carrier fleet. The agreements were signed in April this year and are valid for five years. Wärtsilä is the supplier of the LNG reliquefaction systems onboard all of the QFlex vessels covered by the agreements.

Under the contract terms, Wärtsilä will provide 24/7 technical remote support for the vessels’ onboard Gas Process Plants. The customer has direct access to Wärtsilä’s dedicated team of LNG technical experts for specialized technical advice and remote troubleshooting, thereby reducing potential equipment downtime, and when possible, avoid time consuming and costly onboard visits by service engineers. Furthermore, following each cargo loading, selected operational data from the running reliquefaction systems is analysed by Wärtsilä’s LNG technical experts to ensure the operability and readiness of the system. This also creates a traceable operational data history.

“As the global leader in energy transportation, the efficiency and reliability of our reliquefaction systems is a key element to efficient cargo-handling operations and vessels serviceability to the customer. Such support agreements are intended to give the assurance that the reliquefaction systems are operated safely and optimally within plant design parameters, thereby ensuring the integrity of our global operations,” said Nakilat Chief Operating Officer Samir Bailouni.

“Lifecycle support to our customers’ installations is a central pillar in the strategy of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions. Agreements such as these are the best way for ensuring that the products, systems and solutions that we deliver are properly maintained, and that their reliability and performance are at the optimal level,” commented Rene Christian Olsen, Director Services, Gas Solutions.

Wärtsilä has a long-standing relationship with Nakilat and has supplied multiple products for their fleet.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalization.

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: N-KOM and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.