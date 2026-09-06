Wärtsilä Signs Lifecycle Agreement with Mercy Ships for Hospital Vessels

[By Wärtsilä Corporation]

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Lifecycle Agreement with charity organisation Mercy Ships International. The contract covers a 5-year renewal of an existing service agreement for the world's largest purpose-built civilian hospital ship, the Global Mercy™, and a 3-year service agreement for the organisation’s latest newbuild vessel, the Africa Mercy II. Both ships are fitted with Wärtsilä engines. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2026.

Mercy Ships provides free medical care, including surgeries and medical training, in regions with limited access to healthcare, primarily in underserved local communities across Africa. As these hospital ships deliver critical healthcare services, maintaining high levels of operational reliability and minimising unplanned downtime is essential.

"Our ability to provide medical care depends on the availability and reliability of our vessels. Wärtsilä's support helps us plan maintenance more effectively and reduce the risk of unexpected disruptions, allowing us to focus on our mission. Based on the positive results of our existing agreement for Global Mercy, we are pleased to continue this collaboration and extend similar support to Africa Mercy II,” says Ciarán Holden, Director of Technical Operations - Mercy Ships International.

The scope of the agreements includes spare parts, field services, crew training, and Wärtsilä’s digital predictive maintenance service, Expert Insight. By combining advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and Wärtsilä expertise, the service helps identify potential issues before they develop into operational disruptions, supporting high vessel availability and more predictable maintenance planning.

"Mercy Ships performs extraordinary work in delivering healthcare where it is needed most. These agreements are designed to provide the operational reliability, maintenance predictability and technical support required to keep their vessels available for service,” explains Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales - Wärtsilä Marine. “We are proud to support an organisation whose mission has such a meaningful impact on communities around the world."

The Global Mercy serves as both a floating hospital and medical training centre. Equipped with six operating rooms and extensive training facilities, the vessel is powered by four Wärtsilä 32 engines, each delivering 3,360 kW of power for propulsion and critical onboard hospital operations. Its sister vessel, the ‘Africa Mercy II’, is currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2028, further expanding Mercy Ships' capacity to support underserved communities and strengthen healthcare systems across Africa.