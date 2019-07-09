Wärtsilä Introduces First Hybrid Solution for Bulk Carriers

Paolo Topic

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-09 17:22:12

The technology group Wärtsilä has achieved a new technology benchmark with the introduction of the marine sector’s first hybrid installation for a bulk carrier. This innovative system will be installed on the M/V Paolo Topic, a bulk carrier built at Onomichi Dockyard in Japan. The project agreement was signed on July 8 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Wärtsilä’s hybrid power module, the Wärtsilä HY, will ensure the seamless integration and control of the technologies to be installed, with the ship’s various existing power production systems. This is made possible by the use of a dedicated Energy Management System (EMS) that will have overall control of the engines, batteries, power distribution and, for the first time in the maritime industry, solar panels to be installed on the weather deck.

“This new technology development, utilizing a combination of engines, solar power and batteries, represents a milestone for the industry and is made possible by the Wärtsilä HY integration,” says Giulio Tirelli, Director at Wärtsilä Marine Business. “Thanks to the fully integrated solution, we are able to raise the bar in terms of economic competitiveness and environmental performance.”

The integrated solution is expected to deliver a drastic reduction in fuel consumption and maintenance costs. This, combined with the highly advanced level of environmental sustainability, will make the Paolo Topic the global fleet’s most technologically advanced bulk carrier. Furthermore, operational stability and increased efficiency will be ensured in all operating conditions, including loading and unloading.

“We are pleased to have found like-minded partners to bring new technology and innovative thinking onboard to help improve our environmental performance and leading the way towards a more sustainable future. We will be able to provide our customers and partners with the most advanced vessel performance and environmental quality without compromising on operational effectiveness and flexibility,” says Alex Albertini, CEO at Marfin Management.

