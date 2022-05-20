Wärtsilä Delivers 15 Groundbreaking LPG Fuel Supply Systems to BW LPG

BW Malacca, the last vessels in the series of 15 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC’s) retrofitted with Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System © BW LPG

[By: Wärtsilä]

The technology group Wärtsilä has successfully completed delivery of its LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS) to 15 Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessels owned and operated by BW LPG. The Oslo-listed company is a world leader in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping, and has the world’s largest fleet of VLGC vessels.

BW LPG ordered the first four of these 15 systems in 2018, immediately following Wärtsilä’s full-scale testing of a full-sized 2-stroke marine engine operating with LPG fuel. This was the world’s first such testing protocol, and the performance attained was seen as exceeding expectations. Orders for a further 11 systems were placed in 2020.

The Wärtsilä LFSS is a key enabler for the use of LPG as an environmentally sustainable marine fuel. It meets IMO emission limits without the need for exhaust scrubber systems. Compared to heavy fuel oil (HFO), LPG reduces sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions by 97 percent, nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions by approximately 20 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 24 percent, and particulate matter emissions by 90 percent.

“The successful introduction of the LFSS is testament to Wärtsilä’s commitment to working towards the decarbonisation of shipping We were very quick to adopt this system in support of our own decarbonisation ambitions, and we have enjoyed collaborating with them in this important and groundbreaking project,” commented Pontus Berg, Executive Vice President, Technical and Operation, at BW LPG.

“It has been a pleasure cooperating with BW LPG in the introduction of the LFSS to 15 of their vessels. We fully support their ambitions towards enhancing the sustainability of their operations, and are proud to bring the widespread use of LPG fuel closer to reality, thanks to the Wärtsilä LFSS.” says Walter Reggente, Vice President, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

In the retrofitting of these 15 vessels, Wärtsilä has had system integrator responsibilities. This has involved not only the installation of the LFSS, but also the required ship design modifications. The Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System is available as a stand-alone solution, or as an integrated element within the LPG cargo handling system.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalization.

