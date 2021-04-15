Wärtsilä Caps Year with Scrubber Order at Japan Marine United Shipyard

By The Maritime Executive 04-15-2021 09:45:12

The technology group Wärtsilä managed a record-breaking amount of scrubber deliveries in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It highlights the continued interest in exhaust gas abatement systems as long-term solutions for the global fleet.

A significant order was booked in November 2020 with a Japanese shipyard, Japan Marine United (JMU), to install a 25MW scrubber on a new Japanese-owned Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) set to be delivered in 2022.

The order on this newbuild VLCC reinforces the long-term position of exhaust gas treatment technologies. The system will run in an open loop configuration. The 2022 delivery date for the vessel proves that scrubbers are seen as a full lifecycle asset. Wärtsilä’s scrubbers take a modular approach and can be upgraded over time, with the potential to mitigate Nitrogen oxide (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM).

The order comes as the latest milestone in Wärtsilä’s longstanding relationship with JMU. In all, Wärtsilä has installed 35 scrubbers on vessels being built at the yard.

Scott Oh, Director, Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment Asia, said: “We were delighted to end the record-breaking last year with this order for a scrubber on a newbuild VLCC being built by our friends and partners at JMU. To achieve continued sustained orders globally, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is testament to the commitment of our teams and partners.”

“This installation is a clear indication of how important scrubbers are becoming for newbuild vessels, as they aim to keep up with shipping’s tightening environmental regulatory landscape. We are confident that the industry understands both the power of exhaust gas cleaning technologies as compliance solutions for today, but also to meet a range of challenges beyond sulphur.”

“The order came as a result of Wärtsilä’s long term commitment to the Asia-Pacific region, with dedicated regional resources for both sales, support and lifecycle operations.”

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment is the market leading marine exhaust gas cleaning system manufacturer, with a range of lifecycle scrubbing solutions. Wärtsilä ET offers integrated compliant solutions for all types of ships, and in open loop, closed loop or hybrid configurations. Wärtsilä’s scrubbers are built with a modular approach to future technology development, creating a platform for the abatement of other emissions from shipping beyond sulphur.

