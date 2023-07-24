Wärtsilä Aquarius UV Takes Ballast Water Filtration to Next Level

Aquarius with Manta filter © Wärtsilä Corporation

[By: Wärtsilä]

Wärtsilä Water and Waste’s Aquarius UV Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) is being launched with a completely new filtration solution. Designed by Wärtsilä Water and Waste’s partner FilterSafe, the ‘Manta’ filter features an innovative OneMotion scanner that cleans the screen in just a single rotation. Tests have shown the ‘Manta’ filter to be capable of fast and efficient screen cleaning, even with heavy dirt loads.

At the DHI test facilities in Denmark, Organic Load Tests showed that the ‘Manta’ filter exceeded IMO standards by a factor of 22 without any reduction in the flow rate. Furthermore, the DHI measurements indicated the removal efficiency to be an impressive 99.96 percent of all organisms over 50 microns. The Manta is also type approved by Bureau Veritas Group (Marine).

“This takes BWMS filtration to the next level and will be an important addition to the Aquarius UV system. The impressive test results validate the effectiveness of the ‘Manta’ filter, which will add considerable value to our customers’ operations,” said Leif Abildgaard, Sales Director at Wärtsilä Water and Waste.

To meet the needs of UV secondary treatment, the Wärtsilä Aquarius UV system utilises a ‘Manta’ filter with a 25 micron smartweave screen. The non-pleated screen prevents sediment from becoming trapped, and there is no cake build-up across the screen. Thus, each cleaning cycle brings the screen back to 100 percent cleanliness.

The Wärtsilä Aquarius UV BWMS is the first system to be fitted with the ‘Manta’ filter. Class and IMO equivalency testing is currently being finalised. The US Coast Guard also allows the ‘Manta’ filter to be used in BWMS installations already authorised by them.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.