Vistrato, INTERCARGO Release Guide for COVID-19 Ship/Shore Interaction

By The Maritime Executive 07-27-2020 10:17:13

Vistrato Limited, the specialists in online dry bulk training, have produced a comprehensive ‘COVID-19 Guide for Ship/Shore Interactions’ for ships and terminals handling solid bulk cargoes during the current global pandemic. This handy online guide is focused on minimising face-to-face contact between ship and shore personnel during loading/unloading operations while still ensuring compliance with mandatory documentary exchanges and procedures.

In a unique joint effort, both INTERCARGO (International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners) and DBTG (International Dry Bulk Terminals Group) have teamed up with Vistrato to support and distribute this visually engaging guide throughout their membership. As a result of this collaboration, the trio aim to improve awareness around the need to avoid unnecessary face-to-face interactions between ships and terminals during dry bulk operations.

The guide has been reviewed and highly praised by terminal and port operators, ships’ agents, masters and officers. It facilitates the dry bulk sector in implementing the IMO recommendation (Circ. Letter 4204/Add.6) which encourages the use of electronic solutions in order to reduce the risks posed by interactions and document exchanges between ship and shore personnel at the ship/shore interface.

The shipping of solid bulk cargoes is subject to a range mandatory checks and exchanges as required by the BLU Code and IMSBC Code. While some of these exchanges are carried out in advance of the ship’s arrival, others are normally carried out jointly by master or chief officer and terminal representative on board after the ship has berthed.

The use of the Vistrato guidelines, together with compliance with flag state and port state Covid-19 protocols, will help in ensuring that the loading/unloading of solid bulk cargoes continues to be carried out properly, safely and in compliance with IMO regulations.

The Guide can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://adobe.ly/3dWRlII

