Virgin Voyages Appoints GAC as UK Cruise Agent

Newly-launched US-based cruise line Virgin Voyages has appointed GAC as its UK agent for the vessel Scarlet Lady on her maiden voyage around the coast of Britain. GAC UK is already hard at work to make sure everything is ready for her UK calls.

Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world’s most irresistible holidays. The brand currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri and has operations in the US, UK, and Europe, with its inaugural season starting in 2020. Designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury, she will be Adult-by-Design and a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveller. Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean all year round from March 2020. The fleets’ ships host more than 2,770 sailors and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world. She features 17 decks and 1,330 cabins. Deck 15 houses 78 "RockStar" luxury suites, 15 of which will be "Mega RockStar” suites.

Fergus Poole, GAC UK’s Cruise Manager, says: “Our appointment by Virgin Voyages reaffirms both our commitment to the cruise industry and our progress in developing and building on our cruise services across the UK. This latest alliance builds on our continued year-on-year growth over the past five years, served by the UK and Ireland’s largest port agency network. We warmly welcome Virgin Voyages into our expanding cruise portfolio and look forward to building a long lasting and solid relationship.”

GAC UK’s commitment to the environment, sustainability and diversity chimed with Virgin’s philosophy and was a key factor in it being selected to provide cruise agency services. The company has implemented a number of initiatives including becoming a member of the World Ocean Council, signing the #Cleanseas pledge, participating in a CO2 consumption reduction programme, and introducing workplace initiatives to promote mental health awareness and diversity.

Named to highlight Virgin’s pledge to a future of fostering gender equality, the Scarlet Lady and its ‘Scarlet Squad’ crew aim to help women flourish in industries previously dominated by men. That ambition ethos is shared by GAC UK which recently signed the Women in Maritime pledge to build an employment culture that actively supports and celebrates gender diversity, at all levels.

