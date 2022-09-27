V&SH Offshore Solutions Expands into North America with Houston Office

New Houston office

V&SH Offshore Solutions is pleased to announce that they have opened an office in Houston, Texas, further to support the development of the USA Offshore Wind business. With many of the significant dredging and offshore construction companies based in Houston, V&SH Offshore is looking forward to working closely with their clients to engineer, prepare and execute all their Offshore High Voltage Termination & Testing work.



The V&SH team can be reached in their Houston office at the following address:

1401 Enclave Parkway, Suite 450 77077, Houston Texas, USA

Offshore Wind - High Voltage Experience & Training Center US East Coast

In addition to the new office, VSH Offshore Solutions will soon be opening their second Offshore Wind - High Voltage Experience & Training Center on the US East Coast, close to their operational customers. The center will provide further training and development for their USA- based Offshore Termination and Testing Engineers.

“Being committed to the global energy transition, we have been focusing on offshore wind development for over a decade now. With the bulk of our experience in the North Sea and in Europe, we have connected & tested the High Voltage Array/Export cables in over 20 Offshore Wind parks. And, worked in repair and service operations in many other parks.

V&SH Offshore Solutions is the premier global High Voltage Testing & Termination company. "We train our experts & engineers in our own Training Facilities and mobilize our engineers to projects around the world. Our dedicated and skilled teams are looking forward to providing safe, high-voltage operations in the USA," says Jonne Schortinghuis, Managing Director of V&SH Offshore Solutions.

