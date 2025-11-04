US Department of Transportation Gets Record Turnout at USMMA’s Industry Day

[By U.S. Department of Transportation]

180 participants were onsite to learn about the Academy’s Campus Modernization Plan and federal contracting opportunities in engineering, design, construction, and modernization services

The U.S. Department of Transportation drew a record turnout at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s Industry Day, welcoming 180 participants from 90 firms to learn about the Academy’s Campus Modernization Plan (CMP) and upcoming federal contracting opportunities. President Trump’s Executive Order on Restoring Maritime Dominance dedicated an entire section to the modernization of the Academy.

“Modernizing our historic campus is not just about new buildings — it’s about investing in America’s future and restoring our maritime dominance,” said Captain Tony Ceraolo, Acting Superintendent at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. “I’m proud to see so many great minds from the private sector coming together to want to help create a campus that will inspire innovation, make our nation more competitive, and prepare the next generation of American leaders.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presented the CMP and the upcoming federal contracting opportunities in engineering, design, construction, and modernization services. Participants were also given a tour of the historic campus and joined a Q&A session.

