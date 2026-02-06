Turkish Fishermen Find Unexploded Drone in Waters Near Istanbul



The Turkish Coast Guard Command confirmed it was investigating the latest incident of an unexploded drone found in its waters. Earlier in Russia’s war with Ukraine, the concern had been errant mines, but more recently, Turkey is reporting a series of incidents with drones that have either crashed into its region or been spotted floating in the waters of the Black Sea.

The latest incident happened midday on Thursday, February 5, when a group of Turkish fishermen reported finding an unidentified device in the water. They were near Karaburun, in a district on the northwestern side of Istanbul.

The fishermen notified the Coast Guard Command, which sent a SAS team to investigate. According to the media reports, the team confirmed the object was an unmanned aerial vehicle. The team secured and neutralized the device. They analyzed it and, according to the reports, destroyed the UAV.

Turkey Today is reporting that it believes the device was a Russian-made Geran-2. It is based on the Iranian Shahed-136, a kamikaze aerial drone. The Coast Guard would only say that it was continuing to investigate the device.

???? #UPDATE ? Initial analysis by Türkiye Today identifies object as Russian-made Geran-2, derived from Iran’s Shahed-136 kamikaze drone, as coast guard probe continues pic.twitter.com/X4R3t3lgEr — Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) February 5, 2026

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Last July, Turkish officials confirmed the discovery of a 3-meter-long drone that looked a bit like a jet ski. Reports said it was carrying explosives. Since then, Turkey Today reports several other recent discoveries. In December, it says Turkey shot down a drone that violated its airspace. Over a five-day period, the newspaper says two more drones were found that had crashed in Turkey.

Concerns were raised because late last year and in January, a number of commercial vessels reported being struck by unknown objects, causing explosions and, in some cases, fires. Ukraine took credit for attacks on a few tankers heading to Russia, but the other incidents officially remain unsolved. Recently, it was reported that tankers were attempting to hug the Turkish coastline for added protection as they headed to the Russian terminals in the eastern Black Sea.

