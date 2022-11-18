Unigas Picks MariApps as its Digitalization Partner

[By: Unigas & MariApps]

In early September MariApps has been selected as a developing partner for the building of tailormade data collection, visualization, and analytic elements for a new in-house platform "The Unigas Compass”. Based on MariApps' existing smartPAL solution, the new program will build upon and introduce new elements and innovations aimed to improve real-time reporting and unlock optimization

opportunities across the Unigas fleet, supporting vessel and shore-based staff with tools for making data-driven decisions.

“Through our sustainability project ‘Wake’ (named after the vessel's imprint left behind) we are working hard to put our deep technical experience to good use. The development of the ‘Unigas Compass’ is an exciting step for us all on this journey, as digital evolution is critical to our commitment to offering more sustainable shipping solutions to our customers. Visualizing our impact is a critical building block to unlocking improvements and affecting real change, by working closely with our customers and industry peers we can make shipping a more sustainable and circular model.” Says Alex Graham, CEO at Unigas.

“MariApps is glad to collaborate with Unigas on this ambitious project, where we will create a custom platform to meet the fleet's needs for vessel performance. The customized web- based platform will significantly improve energy efficiency across Unigas' fleet and result is significant cost savings once it is fully implemented. MariApps has expanded its position in the Dutch maritime sector as a result of this partnership.” Says Sankar Ragavan CEO of MariApps.

