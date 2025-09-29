Ulsan Port Secures Korea’s 1st Green Methanol Bunkering for Bulk Carriers

[By: Ulsan Port Authority]

Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) announced that it successfully completed Korea’s first methanol bunkering for a dual-fuel bulk carrier at Ulsan Port on September 28, 2025.

This achievement follows Ulsan Port’s world-first successful methanol bunkering demonstrations for container ships (PTS/STS) in 2023-2024, reaffirming its role as a leading hub for sustainable marine fuel supply. With this success, Ulsan Port has expanded its bunkering track record from container ships to bulk carriers.

The operation this time was conducted for "Green Future", a methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier chartered by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd., an NYK Group company, from Kambara Kisen Co., Ltd. The fuel, green methanol produced by OCI Global, was supplied by ITOCHU Corporation through storage at the OTK Terminal, and transferred via ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering.

The bunkering was conducted safely and efficiently by utilizing the infrastructure at Ulsan New Port’s Southern Breakwater T/S Pier, marking Korea’s first green methanol STS bunkering for a dry bulk carrier.

UPA President Jae-young Byeon said, “This bunkering operation is a milestone that demonstrates Ulsan Port’s capability to deliver commercial-scale green methanol bunkering.” He added, “Building on this achievement, we are committed to spearheading sustainable marine fuel bunkering as a trusted global hub.”