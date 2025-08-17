UK P&I Club Expands Presence in the North of England

[By: UK P&I Club]

The UK P&I Club has today announced it is expanding its UK presence with the opening of a new office located in Newcastle, Northeast England.

The Club is looking to capitalise on the city’s impressive pool of graduate and existing P&I talent, as it continues to attract the best people to provide competitive and value-driven services to its members.

The Northeast team currently consists of Senior Underwriting Director, Emma Liddell, as well as Senior Claims Executives, Julie Pichler and Andrew North, cementing the Clubs presence in the region. To bolster the team further, the Club is currently recruiting for a senior claims executive role and are open to candidates from either London or Newcastle.

Lisa Gibbard, Chief Operating Officer, UK P&I Club, said: “The expansion of our presence into the Northeast of England means that we are well positioned to access a broader talent pool, from seasoned P&I professionals to new graduates. Investing in our Newcastle office also enables us to participate more actively in the region’s diverse maritime industry, complementing our networks in London and internationally.

"Overall, this development will strengthen our talent pool and reiterates our commitment to bringing the best people into the Club, whilst complementing our heritage and continued presence in the City of London.”