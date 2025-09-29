NYK Expands Robotic Hull Cleaning Across its Global Fleet

Japanese shipowner NYK has doubled down on robotic hull cleaning through an agreement with Neptune Robotics, one of the first firms to market with this technology. The new agreement will expand the use of Neptune's hull-scrubbing systems across NYK's entire fleet, consisting of about 800 owned and chartered-in vessels.

NYK has three years of experience with Neptune's systems, and has discovered meaningful reductions in carbon emissions and fuel use. Based on early tests, NYK has found that for every dollar it spends on robotic hull cleaning, it gets up to ten dollars back in fuel savings due to lower resistance.

“We are impressed by Neptune Robotics’ highly efficient hull cleaning technology which maximizes protection to hull coatings and contributes to fuel savings and GHG emissions reduction," said Hidehiko Sato, General Manager of Ship Business Group at NYK.

As part of the expanded MOU, NYK is investing in the robotics company's Series B funding round, helping raise $52 million to support Neptune's global expansion. The hope for the partners is that this round will expand Neptune's reach into new ports and make its services available to more customers, particularly in Japan. Neptune also plans to use the funding to invest more in R&D, new robotics, and AI-based service platforms.

"We aim to create future business opportunities by combining our strengths. We hope to contribute to decarbonization not only across our fleet but also within the broader shipping sector," said Sato.

Neptune is already quite big. Its robotic cleaning services are now available in more than 60 ports in China and Singapore, making it accessible to about 70 percent of all major trade routes. It can complete a full capesize bulker in 24 hours, and with a niche cleaning service, can deliver a full cleaning that meets strict Australian and New Zealand standards.

