Samsung Heavy Industries Partners with India’s Swan as it Builds Network

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and India’s Swan Defence and Heavy Industries have entered into a “shipbuilding and marine business cooperation” agreement. It comes as India is pursuing its strategy to become a global competitor in shipbuilding, and SHI continues to build its international capabilities.

Through the collaboration, Samsung Heavy Industries reports it plans to secure a production bridgehead in India. The companies plan to cooperate in the areas of new ship design, procurement, and production management. The yard is targeting both commercial and defense shipbuilding, but also has capabilities for large marine constructions, including offshore platforms.

Swan is the relaunch of the former Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited, and reports that it is India’s largest shipyard. The company was started in 1997 as the Pipavav Shipyard, and owned from 2015 to 2020 by the Indian conglomerate Reliance Group. The yard was closed by a bankruptcy but restarted in 2022 and was renamed Swan in 2025.

It reports it has the largest dry dock in India, measuring 662 x 65 meters (2,172 x 213 feet), which it says gives it the capability to build ships up to 400,000 dwt. SHI cites the opportunity to build very large crude carriers (VLCCs) at the yard. Swan reports that historically it has delivered 18 vessels, including 74,500 dwt Panamax vessels and Offshore Support Vessels, among others. The shipyard has also designed and constructed Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPVs) and a Coast Guard Training Ship (CGTS). It also has a dedicated yard for the construction and load out of large offshore platforms and constructions up to 10,000 tons.

In July this year, as part of its revitalization, it also announced a ship repair operation. The yard is located in Gukarat in northwestern India, which the company says positions it close to major trade routes.

Swan is positioning to play a major role in the government’s plans to expand Indian shipbuilding. Last year, the government approved a plan to invest more than $8 billion to support the growth of the industry. India’s goal is to become a top-five global shipbuilding country.

The government looks to develop greenfield projects with shipbuilding clusters. The country’s major yards are also working to expand their capabilities through partnerships. HD Hyundai entered into a partnership agreement with India’s Couchin Shipyard in July to expand shipbuilding activities.

The leading South Korean companies are working to build networks, expand capacity, and lower their costs. Samsung Heavy Industries formed a partnership in China in 2024 and, earlier this year, formed a partnership with Oregon-based Vigor Marine Group.