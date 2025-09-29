Russian Navy Struggles to Maintain a Mediterranean Presence

For a short period last week, the Russian Navy may have been without a presence in the Mediterranean.

After a port visit to Algiers, which ended on September 18, the Russian Kilo Class submarine RFS Novorossiksk (B261), escorted by the Goryn-class tug Yakov Grebelskiy, have now both left the Mediterranean. The vessels were spotted by @key2med’s Gibraltar Coast Watchers sailing westwards through the Straits on September 26.

There had been reports by the often-accurate Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU that the submarine had been disabled by a fuel leak. But in imagery from atop the Rock, the submarine was clearly making the transit at speed under its own power.

As the submarine left the Mediterranean, the Steregushchy-class corvette RFS Boiky (F532) entered, escorting the well-known arms carrier Sparta IV (IMO 9743033). The Sparta IV’s declared destination is Port Said, scheduled to arrive on October 4, but Russian arms runners habitually declare a false destination to disguise their true intentions.

If the Sparta IV makes it to Tartus, it will be an indication that recent discussions between the Russians and the Syrian government have reached some understanding about future cooperation. Potential terms could involve deliveries of oil and spare parts for Russian military equipment, the mainstay of what remains of Syria’s armed forces.

The @italmilradar website noted that the two Russian movements through the Straits of Gibraltar in opposite directions had been monitored by a US Navy Poseidon P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft operating out of Sigonella in Sicily.

As an indication of a Russian intent to maintain a presence in the Mediterranean, the Russian Northern Fleet tanker Kama (MMSI 273540290) entered the Mediterranean in the middle of September. On the basis of AIS data, it looks to have replaced its sister oiler Vyazma on station in the Al Hoceima anchorage off the Moroccan coast.