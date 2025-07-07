UK P&I Club Announces Senior Team Changes to Strengthen Support

[By: UK P&I Club]

The UK P&I Club has announced two senior promotions within its Safety & Risk Management division to provide enhanced support to Members as they navigate a breadth of emerging operational challenges.

Ansuman Ghosh, previously the Director of Risk Assessment (Singapore), has been promoted to the newly created role of Director of Engineering. This appointment is part of the Club’s commitment to guiding Members through the changing landscape of maritime technology and decarbonisation. It emphasises the Club’s recognition of the growing influence and technical implications of new technologies, alternative fuels, and the advanced onboard procedures and systems that are reshaping the shipping industry.

Having joined the Club in 2018, Ansuman brings a wealth of technical expertise and operational insight from both his time at sea and his years supporting Members from shore-based roles. In his new capacity, Ansuman will work closely with stakeholders across the global maritime community, including shipowners, operators, regulators, and technology providers to offer tailored advice and support.

The UK P&I Club has also announced the promotion of Akshat Arora from Senior Risk Assessor to the role of Regional Loss Prevention Director (Singapore). Akshat’s appointment reinforces the Club’s focus on maritime safety, sustainability, and operational excellence across the Asia-Pacific region. Based in Singapore, Akshat will lead the Club’s regional loss prevention initiatives, working closely with Members to address the evolving risk landscape and support compliance with international regulations and best practices.

With extensive sea-going experience as a Master Mariner, Akshat has delivered technical and practical guidance on crew and cargo claims, incident investigation, and environmental compliance. His expertise spans a broad range of critical areas, including cyber risk management, seafarer wellbeing, sustainable ship recycling, and casualty response. As Regional Loss Prevention Director, Akshat will focus on providing tailored support to Members, fostering partnerships across the maritime industry, and driving the Club’s strategic vision to deliver practical, risk-based guidance that promotes safe, sustainable, and resilient maritime operations.

Stuart Edmonston, Director of Safety & Risk Management, UK P&I Club, said: “We are deeply committed to anticipating and understanding market changes so that we can equip our Members with the practical and technical insights they need to deliver safer, more efficient and sustainable shipping operations.

“Both Ansuman and Akshat’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the maritime sector make them ideally suited to support our Members as they navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance, fuel transitions, and the integration of emerging technologies.”