Trident Maritime Systems Announces Strategic Divestiture of AGI

Trident Maritime Systems ("Trident"), a leading maritime systems and solutions provider and portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), announced the divestiture of Trident Maritime Systems UK Limited and its subsidiaries, including Aeronautical & General Instruments Limited ("AGI"), to DC Capital Partners ("DC Capital"), a private equity firm focused on middle market government and engineering companies. AGI is a leading provider of highly engineered electronic systems that support landing, navigation, communications and other mission-critical naval applications. Since its inception in 1915, AGI has built a strong legacy of technical expertise and earned a reputation for excellence in providing naval solutions to the U.S., U.K. and Allied naval fleets around the globe.

Joe Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented, "We are very appreciative of David Hyde and the AGI team for all their efforts to grow AGI under Trident's ownership, and we are looking forward to seeing the business capitalize on its multitude of exciting opportunities under new ownership. This divestiture will allow Trident to continue to sharpen our focus on delivering for our core U.S. customers as we look to support the U.S. Navy's robust shipbuilding and sustainment plans."

AGI CEO, David Hyde, commented, "Together with JFLCO and Trident, we have achieved tremendous success, and we now look forward to partnering with DC Capital to seize new opportunities and shape an even brighter future."

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Trident is a systems and solutions provider to government and commercial shipbuilders and ship operators across the globe with a comprehensive suite of complex, integrated maritime systems and aftermarket service offerings. The company maintains operating locations strategically positioned near major naval and commercial shipbuilders across the U.S. and internationally.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to Trident on the transaction and Jones Day provided legal counsel.