Trade, Tech & Coastal Resiliency Among Topics at AAPA’s Annual Expo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-28 22:01:02

The Port of Virginia, sheltering the world’s largest naval base, home of America’s fifth largest containerized cargo complex and featuring the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast, will host the 108th Annual Convention and Expo of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) - the unified and recognized voice of seaports in the Americas - from Oct. 13 through Oct. 16.

This will be the fifth time since AAPA’s founding in 1912 that its annual convention, which comprises the Western Hemisphere’s largest gathering of seaport and maritime transportation professionals, will be held in Norfolk.

The three-day business program features a robust agenda, with industry leaders and subject matter experts focusing on topics ranging from ports as economic development engines, to technology and big data, cargo transportation efficiency, trade policy, emergency response and cybersecurity.

One of the convention’s featured speakers will be CMA CGM America LLC President Ludovic Renou, who has more than 20 years of experience in shipping, global logistics and executive management, together with international leadership roles during assignments in China, Indonesia, Vietnam and India. In January 2018, Mr. Renou was appointed to lead CMA CGM America’s more than 900 associates managing annual volumes of more than 4.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Mr. Renou’s address will focus on CMA CGM’s innovation in a competitive and dynamic market environment, including adapting to new IMO 2020 emission requirements and the acquisition of CEVA, a global leading player in the logistics sector, to further meet logistics and supply chain needs of cargo owners.

More information about AAPA’s 108th Annual Convention and Expo, including its business program agenda, exhibitors and sponsors, is available at https://federalconference.swoogo.com/aapavirginia2019/.

WHO: Hosted by The Port of Virginia for the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA)

WHAT: AAPA’s 108th Annual Convention and Expo, featuring speakers such as Ludovic Renou, president of CMA CGM America LLC, together with a host of leading port, industry, government and academic specialists.

WHEN: October 13-16, 2019

WHERE: Hilton Norfolk The Main, 100 East Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.