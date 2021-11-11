TOTE Group Announces Changes to Company Leadership

[By: TOTE Group]

TOTE, LLC (“TOTE Group”), an industry leader in maritime transportation, vessel services and terminal operations, today announced the expansion of its leadership team to support the organization’s growth and future strategic opportunities.

Mike Noone, President of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC is being promoted to a new role as the company’s chief operating officer for TOTE Group. Kevin D. Kendrick will be named the new president of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico and Alex Hofeling will be named president of TOTE Maritime Alaska, LLC.

“The TOTE organization welcomes Mike to this newly created role, where he will help drive the future of our companies,” said TOTE Group President & CEO Tim Nolan. "Mike’s proven track record as an executive and his 30-years’ experience in shipping and logistics make him a significant asset as we continually look for ways grow our organization and to drive value for our customers.”

Kevin Kendrick, who served as the chief commercial officer for the TOTE Group since 2012, is being promoted president of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico.

“Kevin successfully led the commercial strategy for the TOTE organization for the last decade with a focus on growth and improving the customer experience and we’re excited to have him lead the TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico team,” said Nolan. “Kevin understands very clearly our company’s commitment to service excellence and our dedication to the people and communities in Puerto Rico.”

Noone and Kendrick will transition to their new roles on January 1, 2022.

In addition, Alex Hofeling, TOTE Maritime Alaska Vice President and General Manager, has been promoted to President, effective November 29th, where he will oversee the entirety of operations for TOTE Maritime Alaska and will be based at the company’s office in Tacoma, Washington.

“Alex joined the TOTE organization as a regional sales manager and has rapidly worked his way up through increasing roles of responsibility at TOTE Maritime Alaska,” said Nolan. “Alex has been the face of TOTE in Alaska, working closely with our customers, communities and others to help demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the Last Frontier.”

Nolan said, “On behalf of the TOTE Group, we look forward to welcoming Mike, Kevin and Alex to their new roles and to furthering our commitment to excellence in safety and service to our customers and our communities.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.