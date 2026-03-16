Coast Guard Saves Teenager Trapped on a Cliff Face at Oregon Beach

On Saturday, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew saved a hiker who had gotten trapped on a steep ledge, halfway down a rocky cliff on the seaside at Lincoln City, Oregon.

The teenage hiker had slipped and fallen down the side of a cliff face on the God's Thumb headland in Lincoln City. Two fellow hikers stayed safe atop the cliff, but off of the standard trail network.

The local police and fire and rescue departments responded to the scene, and the Lincoln City police UAS team used a drone to evaluate the situation on the cliffside. The responders quickly determined that they would not be able to safely extract the hiker using standard high-angle climbing techniques. Instead, they called the U.S. Coast Guard, which dispatched an MH-65 helicopter aircrew to the scene.

The aircrew's rescue swimmer hoisted the victim from the cliffside and brought them safely on board for delivery to the nearest hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

"We urge hikers to use caution by staying on established trails, maintaining safe distance from edges, and to never trust trees, bushes, or loose rocks for support," the Lincoln City police department said in a statement.

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"This case was a great example of our strong partnership with Lincoln County Fire and Rescue," said flight mechanic, Petty Officer Second Class Gavin Battle. "We’re happy the individual was reunited with his family."

The God's Thumb headland is a recurring source of search and rescue cases in the region, and local responders or Coast Guard helicopter aircrews are called out for cliffside extractions up to several times per year.