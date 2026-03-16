Two U.S. Offshore Wind Projects Reach Milestones

Two of the five large offshore wind power projects under construction in the United States simultaneously reached milestones at the end of last week, despite the ongoing effort by the Trump administration to derail the industry. Vineyard Wind 1 completed installation by hoisting its last turbine blade, while Revolution Wind delivered its first power to the New England grid.

Both projects had faced opposition from the Trump administration. Revolution Wind had to challenge two stop-work orders issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which first questioned the regulatory approval process for the project, and then, as one of the five projects told to stop work because of alleged national security concerns due to potential radar interference from the wind turbine blades and towers. Vineyard Wind was also included in the December 2025 stop-work order to the projects, plus it had to overcome long delays after one of its turbine blades shattered in July 2024 and a manufacturing defect was discovered with the blades.

Revolution Wind, a 50/50 joint venture between Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted, announced on Friday, March 13, that it had started delivering power to New England's electric grid. When completed, it will have a capacity of 704 MW, with 400 MW under a 20-year fixed-price contract to Rhode Island and 304 MW under contract to Connecticut. A project spokesperson said the project overall has reached 90 percent completion.

The project developers said Revolution Wind supports a growing regional economy, including energy-intensive industries such as manufacturing and data centers. It cites an analysis from the State of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection that found that once the project reaches full commercial operations, Revolution Wind will save New England ratepayers as much as $500 million per year in wholesale energy costs.

“The first power from Revolution Wind comes at a critical time for our region, as recent extreme cold temperatures have underscored how important it is to bring every reliable energy source online for customers. This project adds essential new supply that enhances grid reliability, meets growing demand, and ensures dependable power when our customers need it most,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Joe Nolan.

The developers highlight that Revolution Wind has supported more than 2,000 workers across U.S. construction, operations, shipping, and manufacturing, including more than 1,000 local union labor workers logging more than 2 million hours on the project. It has also contributed to U.S. shipbuilding, as Ørsted has built a total of 14 vessels to support its offshore operations and invested in the development of ports that will support the ongoing maintenance and operations.

Revolution Wind is located about 15 miles south of Rhode Island, and when completed, will consist of 65 Siemens Gamesa 11-MW turbines. Commissioning is ongoing, with additional power expected in the coming weeks. The project is projected to be fully completed by the fall and will provide power for the equivalent of 350,000 homes.

Late on Friday, March 13, the last blade was also installed on the 62 turbines that make up Vineyard Wind 1, which is being developed by Iberdrola’s Avangrid in partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. It is located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts.

The project has been generating power since 2024 and was permitted to continue operations even during the stop-work order on construction. It received a preliminary injunction in January 2026 and proceeded with the installations.

Reports indicate that at least 52 of the 62 have completed commissioning. The project is continuing to commission its turbines and, when completed, will have a capacity of 800 MW, which is under contract to Massachusetts.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Vineyard Wind 1 and Revolution Wind become the second and third operating commercial offshore wind projects in the United States, following South Fork Wind, which was commissioned in 2024. Dominion Energy has also said that its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project was expected to generate its first power during this quarter.

The Trump administration has vowed to continue to challenge the industry. It filed an appeal to a court ruling that overruled an Executive Order issued by Donald Trump, pausing project reviews while the process was examined. The five offshore projects each received preliminary injunctions against the administration’s stop-work orders, but still face court cases over the allegations that wind turbines cause radar interference detrimental to national security.

