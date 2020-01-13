Tom Willis Joins Shoreham Port as New Chief Executive

Tom Willis By The Maritime Executive 01-13-2020 04:37:53

Newly appointed Chief Executive Tom Willis has officially taken the leadership of the Shoreham Port team following the departure of Rodney Lunn, who left the Port in mid-December of last year. From transporting post, to people, and now to port cargo, Willis is highly experienced in the fields of transport and security within complex, regulated environments and leading teams in dynamic workplaces.

Willis comes from a strong operational and logistics background, having previously worked with Heathrow Airport for eight years, joining the organization during the exciting time of the 2012 London Olympic Games to become Operations Director at the Airport, and later on Security Director, accountable for the protection of 75 million passengers per year. Prior to this, Willis spent 13 years with Royal Mail, joining via their graduate program and working his way to Operations Director South East England. Furthermore, Willis holds an MBA from City Business School (CASS) and an MSc from Henley.

Willis commented “I am very happy to have joined the Port in November, and I have been enjoying getting to know the team these past months; meeting colleagues from all of the departments at the Port, who have an inspiring commitment to their roles.”

Willis continued “I have also had the opportunity to meet many of the Port’s valued customers to learn and listen to what customers like and value in the services that we offer, and what they want to see us do more of. The future of Shoreham Port is very bright, and I look forward to leading the next phase of the Port’s growth within the Trust model that is so valued by our stakeholders and the community it serves.”

Amber Foster, Chair of Shoreham Port, said “We would like to extend a very warm welcome to Tom. Since joining for his handover in November, Tom has shown a clear enthusiasm for all aspects of the Port’s operations and we are confident he will add considerable value to the team. We very much look forward to building upon our existing Masterplan with Tom, to ensure the growth of the Port as a key economic driver and a leading south coast port at the forefront of the industry.”

