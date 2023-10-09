ThPA S.A. Strategic Investment in the Port of Volos

On September 28, 2023, the Board of Directors of HRADF (the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund) decided to declare ThPA S.A. as the Preferred Investor for the acquisition of 67% of the shares of "Volos Port Authority S.A.", the managing company of the Port of Volos, for a price of 51 million euros.



ThPA S.A.'s participation in HRADF tender for the utilization of the Port of Volos was decided by the Company's Board of Directors following a comprehensive market analysis and an

assessment of the Volos port's development prospects.



The decision to participate in this tender is consistent with ThPA S.A.'s strategic business goals for the development and provision of a multi-gateway intermodal network and logistics solutions for the Balkans and the broader Southeast, Central and Eastern European region.



In this context, the expansion of ThPA S.A.'s activities through its participation in Volos Port Authority S.A. aims to serve more effectively the needs, both in the market of Central and Northern Greece and internationally, creating added value to the Greek economy and society.

