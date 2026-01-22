Temporary Doubler Plate Installation Saves Owner Costly Emergency Drydock

[By: Hydrex]

When a roro ship at anchorage in Sohar, Oman, was found to have severe damage to its bottom hull plating after a grounding, the owner faced a familiar problem: arrange an unplanned, high-cost drydock visit, or find a way to keep the ship operational until the next scheduled drydocking. He contacted us to find a solution and, true to our reputation, we did. Our proposal included fast, safe, and fully class-approved temporary repair work carried out entirely underwater. The owner gladly accepted.

In mid-November, one of our diving teams mobilized to the vessel’s location in Sohar. Working from a dedicated workboat carrying all our necessary equipment, our technicians performed an underwater inspection that confirmed tearing in the hull plating at frame 124 on the starboard side. The damage required immediate attention to prevent further cracking and to ensure the vessel could continue operating safely.



Hydrex equipment being loaded onto workboat in Sohar.

A controlled, class-approved temporary solution

To stabilize the affected area, our team first drilled crack-arrest holes at the extremities of the tear. This prevented further spreading of the damage. This was an essential step before any protective structure could be installed.



Severe grounding damage on the bottom hull plating of the roro ship.



Crack arrests were drilled at the extremities of the tearing.

After thoroughly cleaning the hull surface, the divers positioned a tailor-made steel doubler plate measuring 2000 × 1225 mm and 8 mm thick over the damaged area. The plate was secured using screw dogs before being fully welded to the hull. This provided a solid and watertight connection. A protective epoxy coating was then applied to safeguard the repair.

All work was completed smoothly within a two-day operation window, allowing the vessel to remain at anchorage and resume its schedule without interruption.



Screw dogs were used to secure the doubler plate during welding.

Avoiding disruption and gaining control

As a result of this operation the owner avoided an unplanned drydocking, along with the associated costs, logistical challenges, and operational delays.

Instead, the vessel was able to continue trading safely and efficiently. The temporary doubler plate will remain secure until a permanent repair can be carried out during the vessel’s next planned drydock at a time and location chosen by the owner. This allows him to keep full control over budget, scheduling, and yard selection.



Hydrex diver performing underwater welding in Oman.

This flexibility is exactly what many operators seek when unexpected underwater damage occurs. Our rapid response and ability to perform complex repairs entirely underwater means that emergency yard visits are not the only option.

Prepared for any situation

Whether it involves permanent repairs to a ship’s hull or running gear, or temporary strengthening measures, our teams are equipped to intervene worldwide on short notice. As in this case, our goal is always the same: keep ships in service and allow owners to plan drydock visits on their own terms.



Doubler plate after welding. The ship can now sail safely until the next scheduled docking.