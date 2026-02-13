Cameroon Suspends International Registry Citing Fraud



The government of the Central African nation of Cameroon announced that it was suspending its international ship registry, citing “several cases of fraudulent registrations.” The action comes after pressure from the European Union, the International Maritime Organization, and others on one of the flags with the lowest performance records and frequently cited by regulators.

The Ministry of Transport issued an official communique dated February 6 saying that it was suspending registrations for vessels intended to navigate outside Cameroonian waters until further notice. It says the action was pending reforms aimed at strengthening the legal framework governing registrations.

The Ministry said it had detected cases of fraud carried out using unauthorized applications. It said it was disclaiming all responsibility and called the acts “reprehensible.” Media reports said the Transport Minister blamed cyber fraud.

After pressure from Europe, said to be expressing “concerns” about the number of tankers in the shadow fleet, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute is reported to have convened a meeting. Business in Cameroon quotes Secretary General Séraphin Magloire Fouda as reporting the agenda aimed at "identifying and eliminating factors that allow vessels identified as part of the 'shadow fleet' used to circumvent international sanctions to register under the Cameroonian maritime flag." Further, it says they have also agreed to initiate the deregistration of some vessels in the registry.

Clarksons Research cites a 126 percent increase in ship registries in Cameroon. It says the country has the third-largest registry in Africa, with the Equasis database currently listing over 500 ships under the flag. However, only one, a 32-year-old LPG carrier named Falcon, is listed as a false flag. The ship is owned and managed from India.

Tankers, however, registered in Cameroon, have been cited for their actions in support of the Russian oil trade, and some have been sanctioned by the United States and others. The reports also said that in recent months, vessels registered in Cameroon have been seized for illegal fishing or drug smuggling.

Business in Cameroon highlights that some of the vessels cited for the illegal activities or sanctioned are officially registered.

The EU and the United States have been trying to crack down on the loosely regulated registries as another step in curtailing the sanction-busting efforts and illegal shipping.

