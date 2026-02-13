Maersk and Eurogate Plan €1B Expansion of Bremerhaven Terminal



APM Terminals, Maersk’s terminal operator, and Eurogate report that they are negotiating a plan for a €1 billion expansion of their joint operation in Bremerhaven, Germany. It would increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the port and enhance the sustainability of the operations.

The companies formed a 50:50 partnership for the terminal in 1998 and opened the North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven in April 1989. They highlight that it has a strong location serving 130 ports worldwide and providing connections to the European hinterland, the Baltic States, and Scandinavia through feeder services, dedicated rail services, and direct access to European highways.

The move to expand the operation comes after MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company took control of the other major northern German port of Hamburg. Maersk, of course, has a large presence in Hamburg as its former Hamburg-Sud division’s home, but Bremerhaven provides an important second access point in the region.

“Bremerhaven has unique potential to grow as a strategic hub in the region and to support cargo flows into Germany as well as our ocean network,” says Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk. “Our investments are intended to realize the full potential of the terminal, making NTB one of the most competitive terminals in Europe’s North Range.”

APM and Eurogate are planning the long-term extension of their partnership, which would include the €1 billion investment. The plan aims to upgrade North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven to become one of the most efficient terminal operators. In addition to modernization, capacity would be expanded from the current 3 million TEU to 4 million annual throughput. They also plan for the electrification of equipment and the use of renewable electricity.

“With Maersk's announced investments in the port's superstructure and the state and federal government's investments in the port infrastructure, Bremerhaven will be well-positioned for the future, and its importance in the North Range will be strengthened,” said Andreas Bovenschulte, Mayor of Bremen. “Now it is up to the federal government to press ahead with the deepening of the Outer Weser and implement it quickly.”

APM highlights that the facility currently has six ship berths for ultra-large container vessels. It has 18 super-post-Panamax gantry cranes, 102 straddle carriers, and over 2,000 reefer plugs. It is also served by six rail tracks.

With the new investments, the companies highlight that they aim to make Bremerhaven into one of the world’s most efficient and resilient container handling facilities. It has the opportunity to become one of the first zero greenhouse gas emission terminals.

