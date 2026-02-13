Iranian Navy Stages Anti-American Demonstration in the Indian Ocean

The 103rd Flotilla, found by both the Iranian Navy (Nedaja) and the IRGC Navy (Nedsa), performed what appears to be a bizarre joint ceremony, which the Iranian news agency WANA says took place in the Indian Ocean. In some of the pictures published and the video of the event, a coastline is visible on the far horizon, suggesting that the 103rd Flotilla is likely to be currently positioned off the Iranian Makran coast.

The event took place on the flight deck of the IRINS Makran. During the ceremony, a mix of sailors from the Nedaja and Nedsa paraded around the flight deck of the Makran unenthusiastically chanting anti-American slogans. The shambolic parade evidently lacked oversight by the Iranian equivalent of a drill instructor or a gunnery sergeant.

Sailors from the IRGC Navy flank the Iranian Navy contingent at the 103rd Flotilla’s anti-American solidarity parade (WANA)

The 103rd Flotilla was the naval force that took part in Exercise Will for Peace 2026 in South Africa at the beginning of January, and is taking its time on its return voyage to its home port of Bandar Abbas. It may indeed be heading for India to take part in the International Fleet Review to be held in Visakhapatnam next week. The 103rd Flotilla consists of the Bayandor Class corvette IRINS Naghdi (F82) and the Nedaja’s forward base ship IRINS Makran (K441), supported by the Nedsa’s converted oil tanker, IRIS Shahid Mahdavi (L110-3).

The Bandar Abbas Naval Harbor has been covered by thick clouds recently, but from poor-quality imagery, it appears to be relatively empty of ships.

