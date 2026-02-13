Report: USCG Cutter Blocks Tanker Bound for Cuba with Vital Fuel Supply



There is no official comment from the United States, but observers tracking Cuba believe a U.S. Coast Guard cutter intercepted a tanker bound for Cuba. It appears the presence of the USCG led the chemical/product tanker Ocean Mariner to alter course and sail away from Cuba.

The Trump administration quietly cut off all oil shipments to Cuba at the beginning of January after seizing Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela on January 5. Reports indicated that among the instructions the administration gave the new government of Venezuela was that it could no longer send oil products and aid to the Communist nation. The administration also threatened new tariffs on Mexico unless it suspended oil shipments to Cuba.

Media reports suggest the situation in Cuba has grown desperate, with prolonged blackouts over much of the country. Bloomberg reported today that the situation has worsened over the past month and said that some analysts believe Cuba has as little as 20 days’ supply left in its storage.

The last shipment to Cuba was aboard the Ocean Mariner, a 13,000 dwt product tanker owned by Greek interests. The vessel registered in Liberia made a delivery to Cuba from Mexico on January 9. Reports suggest it was carrying 86,000 barrels of fuel.

The same vessel departed Colombia on February 5. Its AIS signal was saying, “for orders.” The ship, however, proceeded north.

The tanker entered the Windward Passage between Cuba and Haiti, but its AIS signal shows a sudden U-turn. It went south of Haiti and along the coast toward the Dominican Republic.

The USCG reported on February 3 that the USS Stockdale (DDG 106), USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), and USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616) arrived in the Bay of Port-au-Prince. It said they were in Haiti as part of the U.S.’s commitment to security and stability. CiberCuba reports that USCG Stone departed Ponce, Puerto Rico, on February 10 and was believed to be patrolling the Windward Passage.

The media reports suggest that the USCG intercepted the product tanker sailing nearby on February 13. There are no reports of a boarding, but the tanker has remained south of the island of Hispaniola and not approached Cuba.

There was a similar standoff with another tanker that was thought to be headed to Venezuela when the U.S. blockade began before the January seizure. A USCG cutter positioned itself between the tanker and Venezuela. The USCG may be doing something similar with this oil shipment.

Humanitarian aid, however, reached Cuba yesterday, according to a report from Reuters. Observers spotted two Mexican ships arriving in Havana. The report said they had liquid and powdered milk, meat products, cookies, beans, rice, tuna in water, sardines, and vegetable oil, as well as personal hygiene items, according to the Mexican government.

The Mexican government has said it would make another delivery of humanitarian aid to Cuba in the coming days. It, however, seems to have heeded Trump’s threats and made no moves to send oil. Observers are watching the movement of the Ocean Mariner to see where the product tanker will go.

