Synergy Marine Appointed Ship Manager for ATE Energy’s OCEANUS 1

[By Synergy]

ATE Energy International Co., Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group today announced the arrival in Taiwan of OCEANUS 1, a new cable laying vessel for subsea infrastructure and offshore energy projects in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region.

Built by Pacific Shipbuilding Joint Stock Company in Vietnam, OCEANUS 1 arrived in Kaohsiung on 16 September following her handover at the shipyard. The vessel adds to Taiwan's domestic capability in subsea cable installation and marine engineering.

Designed for operating conditions in the Taiwan Strait, OCEANUS 1 is classed as an Offshore Support Vessel (Cable Lay) with DPS-2 capability. She carries an 8,000-tonne cable carousel, a 250-tonne hydraulic A-frame and a 40-tonne service crane. A jet plough allows cable to be laid and buried in a single operation, and an SMD Quasar III work-class ROV supports touchdown monitoring and subsea survey. Her modular work deck can be configured for cable transport, trenching, cable protection, jointing and survey work, allowing the vessel to support offshore wind cable installation, subsea power transmission and other marine infrastructure projects.

Ship management of OCEANUS 1, covering technical and crew management, is provided by Synergy Marine Group through its Taiwan-based and regional offices. Mermaid Subsea Services (Thailand) Ltd. is expected to support project management for the vessel's cable lay operations, subject to the award and finalisation of the relevant projects and contractual arrangements. ATE's Submarine Cables Department will oversee the vessel's deployment and cable lay activities.

Dave Gibson, Director, Submarine Cables Department, ATE Energy International Co., Ltd., said:

"OCEANUS 1 gives Taiwan dedicated cable installation capability, based at home and designed around the operating conditions of the Taiwan Strait. It strengthens our ability to support offshore energy and subsea infrastructure projects in Taiwan, while giving us the flexibility to serve opportunities elsewhere in the world."

Ajay Chaudhry, Co-CEO - Ship Management, Synergy Marine Group, said:

"OCEANUS 1 will spend long periods working offshore, where station keeping, machinery reliability and the experience of the crew all determine what can be achieved. Our Taiwan and regional teams have worked with ATE since the vessel's delivery, and we will support her with the same care we bring to every vessel under our management. We appreciate the confidence ATE has placed in us."

OCEANUS 1 is a Taiwan-flagged cable laying vessel dual-classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and CR Classification Society. The vessel is equipped with a 30-metre-diameter cable carousel rated for up to 8,000 tonnes of cable, together with DPS-2 capability, a 250-tonne hydraulic A-frame, jet plough capability and an SMD Quasar III work-class ROV. Accommodation is provided for up to 77 personnel, comprising marine crew and specialist project personnel, enabling cable installation, survey and subsea teams to remain onboard during offshore campaigns.