Synergy Group Expands European Footprint with New Hamburg Office

[By: Synergy Group]

Synergy Group, one of the world’s leading ship managers, has further expanded its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Germany.

Located in the port city of Hamburg, a European maritime hub and a key location for German ship owners, the new office is operated by Synergy Marine Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of the Synergy Group.

Captain Ravi Kohli, Managing Director of Synergy Marine Germany GmbH and a ship management veteran, heads the Hamburg business which offers a full suite of technical ship management and crewing services.

“We have seen an upsurge in demand for top quality ship management services from European ship owners and many of the world’s leading owners are headquartered in Germany,” said Martin Ackermann, Synergy Group Chief Commercial Officer. “Hamburg was an obvious base for us.

“The opening of this office further expands our global network and allows us to provide the technology-driven ship management solutions and fleet optimisation services our clients rely on.”

Singapore-headquartered Synergy Group now operates a diverse fleet of over 500 vessels and employs more than 18,000 seafarers.

Hamburg is the 25th office in the global Synergy network which spans key global shipping hubs in 13 countries.

“Our German clients demand best-in-class services and expect their ship manager to collaborate with them as our industry manages challenges such as decarbonisation and digitalisation,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, Synergy Group Founder and CEO. “This new office will ensure we meet those requirements

“We will continue to strengthen and expand our network to ensure we meet and exceed the expectations our clients quite rightly place upon us. We see our new Hamburg office as an investment in the future, one that places Synergy at the heart of European shipping.”

