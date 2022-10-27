Svitzer Announces New Global COO and MD of AMEA Appointments

[By: Svitzer]

Copenhagen, 27 October 2022: Svitzer, a leading global towage provider and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, is today announcing two senior leadership appointments, with Kasper Karlsen becoming Global Chief Operating Officer and Deniz Kirdar True assuming the role of Managing Director in the AMEA region.

Kasper has been with Svitzer since 2020, holding the role of regional COO in Europe and standing in as UK Managing Director following the merger of the UK North and South clusters in June 2022. Kasper has held different leadership positions in the A.P. Moller-Maersk group over the last 15 years and has during his time with Svitzer demonstrated the technical and commercial leadership skills that are needed in his new role as global COO from 1st December 2022. Kasper will help spearhead Svitzer’s ambitions as a strong industry leader within decarbonisation while driving operational agility and continuing to deliver the great service Svitzer’s customers are accustomed to.

Deniz joined Svitzer in 2014 as COO in the Europe region and held the role of Head of Operational Excellence before moving to the Australia region as General Manager for the East Coast in 2020. She has worked in shipping for almost 20 years and has broad managerial experience and a notable performance track record across a number of different regions, sector areas and functions. Deniz will bring her collaborative and thoughtful leadership style to the AMEA region as its new Managing Director, where she will lead the region’s growth strategy.

Commenting on his new role, Kasper Karlsen, Global COO at Svitzer said: “I’m excited to have an opportunity to step up from regional to global COO. The European region has recently been deeply involved in strategic projects that will also affect other markets in the coming years. I look forward to applying this experience to my new role. Helping to shape the future of Svitzer’s global operations with the aim of delivering excellent service while further progressing our environmental responsibility will be an exciting challenge.”

Reflecting on her new position, Deniz Kirdar True, MD AMEA at Svitzer said: “It will be an honour to lead the AMEA region and I look forward to working with the team to continue providing safe and sustainable marine services and meet the evolving needs of our customers. I am excited to create opportunities for our employees to learn, grow and thrive, play a part in value creation for our customers and the communities we serve, and contribute to achieving Svitzer’s growth ambitions in the region.”

Sharing his thoughts on the two new appointments, Kasper Nilaus, CEO at Svitzer said: “I am delighted to welcome Deniz and Kasper to their new roles as part of the global leadership team. It is an exciting time for Svitzer, as we strive to continue meeting our customers’ changing demands, deliver an excellent service while also ensuring safe, reliable and efficient operations. Both Kasper and Deniz will be central to these aims, bringing their established knowledge of Svitzer and their excellent leadership skills and strong people focus to their new roles.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.