Turkish-Owned RoPax on Fire After Russian Attack on Odesa Region



A Turkish-owned RoPax transporting cargo to Ukraine was set on fire during a midday Russian attack on the Great Odesa region. Reports indicate that one person, possibly a dockworker, was injured, but there are no fatalities.

The Ukrainian Air Force had issued the alert at around 1500 local time, reporting high-speed targets coming from the south. It is believed that at least two ballistic missiles had been fired, as well as a launch of drones. It followed an overnight barrage on the same region, which reportedly left more than 90,000 families without electricity. The missiles were targeting Odesa and Chornomorsk, while the drones also targeted Pividennyi.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed a vessel strike, reporting that the crew and truck drivers were being evacuated. Pictures and videos posted online show the forward section of the vessel ablaze with Ukrainian firefighters working to control the fire.

Today, the Russian army carried out a missile strike on our Odesa region, and last night there was also a Russian attack on Odesa’s energy infrastructure. At one point we talked about the situation in this city and the people of Odesa with President Trump.



Today’s Russian… pic.twitter.com/gIgXUlc4AJ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) December 12, 2025

The vessel is the Cenk T, owned by Turkey’s Cenk RoRo. Built in 1978, the vessel previously operated for Stena and has been owned by the Turks since 2021. It is 21,000 GT / 8,400 dwt with a capacity to transport up to 130 trucks. Security consultants Vanguard quotes the vessel's owners as saying the ship was carrying "essential food supplies."

The Turkish ministry, in its statement, reiterated its “concerns regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation, as the ongoing war in our region is spreading to the Black Sea… we once again emphasize the importance of urgently ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, and we recall the need for an arrangement to ensure navigation safety in the Black Sea and for the parties to suspend attacks targeting energy and port infrastructure in order to prevent escalation.”

Vanguard quotes the Ukrainian Navy as reporting a total of three ships were damaged in today's attacks at two of Ukraine's ports. The details on the other ships have not been confirmed, and the damage appears to be minor compared to Cenk T which continued to burn into the night.

