SurfCleaner & Briggs Marine Team Up on Water Treatment for UK Market

SurfCleaner Founder Christina Lundback and CEO Mikael Andersson

[By: SurfCleaner]

Swedish tech developer SurfCleaner has partnered with Briggs Marine to unleash its revolutionary water treatment systems in the UK market – including the world’s first ‘hybrid’ skimmer separator.

SurfCleaner’s products are designed to separate and recover contaminants from the water surface – including oil, diesel, petrol, sludge and other pollutants.

The versatile technology can be used across multiple sectors from industrial wastewater and municipal water-treatment to oil-spill clean-up and recovery. It also holds major potential for use across the maritime sector, covering harbours, coastlines and nearshore markets.

Following a recent three-week test period at Briggs Marine in Aberdeen, Scotland, SurfCleaner’s SCO 1000 machine was able to repeatedly remove 200ltrs of oil from a 9000ltr contaminated tank, in just 15 minutes, including completely removing the oil sheen. Briggs Marine is now in the process of securing SurfCleaner’s first product orders in the UK.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with a prestigious UK maritime brand in Briggs Marine, which will drive greater profile and awareness of our product range,” said SurfCleaner CEO, Mikael Andersson. “The move opens up major potential across the UK’s vibrant maritime sector covering harbours, coastlines and nearshore markets. The SurfCleaner machines are the only systems in the world capable of removing and separating oil sheen and light hydrocarbons, which is particularly relevant in oil-spill clean ups, removing the need for costly absorbents. Aside from being the world’s first dual skimmer separator technology, it delivers a huge range of other environmental, energy-saving and cost-cutting benefits - making it a truly revolutionary product. With an expanding portfolio, SurfCleaner has an opportunity to make a significant impact on global water treatment market in the coming years and its value will only increase as environmental regulations tighten across the board.”

Aside from offering a unique oil separation technology, SurfCleaner delivers a broad range of environmental benefits. Its SCO1000 device requires just 20W on average of electricity, making it ultra-energy efficient. Other comparable devices require circa 7.5KW. This low power profile means devices can be operated using mobile batteries for up to four days.

In addition, the streamlined, lightweight machines is fully automatic and contain just two moving parts, including the motor and mechanical bellows, removing the need for pneumatics, hydraulics, pumps or hoses. This dramatically reduces the need of on-site supervision and maintenance costs, while the simplicity of the design makes it versatile, easily transportable and deployable in restricted locations.

Jamie Campbell, General Manager of Briggs Environmental Services, said: “I look forward to working with SurfCleaner in the future with what I can honestly say is one of the best skimming products I’ve seen in a long time, proof was certainly in the pudding so to speak!”

Invented by the late Stig Lundbäck MD PhD, clinical physiologist, SurfCleaner’s technology mimics the pumping principles of the human heart. To date, the firm has installed circa 40 units across the oil-water separation segment, serving a variety of customers including the Swedish Coast Guard, Preem Refinery, Esso Refinery, Sonatrach Refinery, Exxon Mobil and Ports of Stockholm.

