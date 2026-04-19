Support from Congresswoman Val Hoyle Helps Advance Phased Improvements

[By: Port of Coos Bay]

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay is seeking funding through the State of Oregon’s Connect Oregon program to advance Phase 1 of the Charleston Shipyard Revitalization Project, focused on replacing the shipyard’s marine ways system—a critical piece of infrastructure used to haul vessels out of the water for repair and maintenance.

Often described as a short rail system extending into the water, the marine ways allow vessels to be lifted from the bay onto land for essential work. After more than 40 years of service, the existing system has reached the end of its useful life, significantly limiting the shipyard’s capacity and impacting the region’s commercial fishing fleet and maritime businesses.

“The Charleston Shipyard is the only public shipyard on Oregon’s South Coast, and it plays an essential role in supporting the fishing industry and local jobs,” said Lanelle Comstock, CEO of the Port. “This investment is about restoring critical infrastructure that our maritime community depends on.”

The Port’s Connect Oregon request builds on federal support secured last year through Congresswoman Val Hoyle, who helped seed the project with a $1 million congressional appropriation for Phase 1. In addition, Congresswoman Hoyle has requested that the project be considered for additional federal funding in the current cycle to support Phase 2, which focuses on rehabilitating the shipyard’s work docks.

“We’ve seen how hard this region has been hit when core industries lose capacity,” said Kyle Stevens, President of the Port Commission. “The Charleston Shipyard has been part of the backbone of the South Coast for generations—building and servicing vessels that have worked some of the toughest waters in the world. Investing here is about protecting a legacy industry, supporting more than 280 jobs, and making sure this working waterfront is here for the next generation.”

The Charleston Shipyard Revitalization Project is a coordinated, multi-phase effort to restore a key piece of Oregon’s working waterfront. Improvements to the marine ways and work docks will help restore full functionality at the shipyard, support one of Oregon’s largest fishing fleets, and strengthen the South Coast’s maritime economy. Without this investment, continued infrastructure decline puts the community at risk of losing this critical asset and the jobs and industries it supports.

The Connect Oregon program provides competitive funding for multimodal transportation projects across the state, supporting economic development and improved transportation connections.

For more information about the Charleston Shipyard Revitalization Project, including project details and frequently asked questions, visit: Charleston Shipyard Revitalization Project - Oregon International Port of Coos Bay