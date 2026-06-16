Successful Test Move Everllence’s Ammonia Engine Closer to Sea Trials

Everllence has announced the successful Type Approval Test (TAT) of its ME-LGIA ammonia-burning engine at its Research Centre Copenhagen (RCC). Eight classification societies oversaw the testing that took place from June 10th to 12th, 2026, marking the latest phase in the engine’s journey towards its market debut.

Bjarne Foldager – Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “The TAT is yet another important step as we definitively move from concept development to seagoing engine operation. It confirms the Everllence B&W ME-LGIA as ready for on-board installation and is the last test before actual sea and gas trials. This engine sets new benchmarks in zero-carbon propulsion and digitally connected performance, and has attracted great interest since its development was announced in 2019. It stands testament to Everllence’s unique ability to meet demands and bring innovative fuels to market.”

Everllence officially marketed the ME-LGIA engines at a two-day event in Copenhagen in November 2025. Using the Diesel principle and the well-known, dual-fuel Liquid Gas Injection concept, the engine has a proven track record of several hundred thousand operational hours.

Ole Pyndt Hansen – Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke R&D, Everllence – said: “The TAT is also important in relation to maturing IMO ammonia regulations as it is vital that rules and guidelines are in line with reality to optimise safety onboard vessels. This experience comes from industry and the first ammonia-driven ships, which are expected to operate at sea during 2026, will act as compelling input for the development of these guidelines.”

Everllence also notes that the ammonia TAT marks the end of an era with it being the final TAT at the RCC in Copenhagen before the company moves location to outside the city in late-2027.

